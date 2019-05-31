Japan's growth strategy includes stimulus to offset tax hike

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - An outline of Japan’s annual economic growth strategy due next month includes stimulus measures to offset a nationwide sales tax and measures to encourage the merger of regional banks.

The outline, which was presented at a meeting of the government’s top advisory panel on Friday, also mentions the inclusion of more foreign workers and policies to expand support to mid-career job seekers.

Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters he will present a complete draft of the growth strategy at the next meeting of advisers with the aim of finalising the package by the middle of June.

The annual growth strategy lays out the government’s priorities for fiscal spending and economic policy. This year the report has taken on additional significance because it could be used to signal whether or not the government will go head with the nationwide sales tax increase as planned.

The government has a plan to raise the sales tax in October to 10% from 8%. To offset an expected decline in consumer spending, the government will exempt some food items from the tax hike and offer shopping vouchers and rebates to some households.

Japan needs revenues to pay for bulging welfare costs to support a fast-ageing population and curb the industrial world’s heaviest public debt burden, which is twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

Still, there is lingering speculation Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration could delay the tax hike due to a deteriorating economy. The U.S.-China trade war has hurt Japan’s exports and there are concerns that consumer sentiment will also take a hit, which would bolster the argument for the tax increase to be delayed. (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Jacqueline Wong)