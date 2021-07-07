Japan's May coincident index posts first fall in 3 months

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s coincident indicator index fell for the first time in three months in May, the government said on Wednesday, as measures to stem a rise in coronavirus infections hurt economic activity.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales, lost a preliminary 2.6 points from the previous month to 92.7 in May, the Cabinet Office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, dropped for the first time in a year, losing 1.2 points to 102.6.