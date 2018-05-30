FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Japan April industrial output up 0.3 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 0.3 percent in April from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, casting some doubt on the strength of corporate activity.

The rise was less than a median forecast for a 1.2 percent increase and followed a 1.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.3 percent in May but fall 0.8 percent in June, the data showed.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

