TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.9% in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists’ median estimate.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.6% in April from a year earlier.

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)