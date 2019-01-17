Japan Dec core consumer prices up 0.7 pct year/year

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.8 percent gain.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.3 percent in December from a year earlier.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)