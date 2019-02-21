Japan January core CPI rises 0.8 pct year/year

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, matched the median market forecast.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.4 percent in January from a year earlier.

For the full tables, go to the ministry’s website at:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)