TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 1.1 percent in March from a year earlier, up for a 21st straight month, government data showed on Friday.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of perishables, matched the median market forecast.

