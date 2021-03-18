Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

RPT-Japan Feb core CPI falls 0.4% yr/yr

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts)

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.4% in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.4% annual fall.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.2% in February from a year ago. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)

