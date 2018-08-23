FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 11:38 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

RPT-Japan July core CPI rises 0.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.8 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.9 percent annual gain.
    Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer
prices rose 0.3 percent in July from a year ago.

 (Reporting by Leika Kihara
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
