RPT-Japan June core CPI rises 0.8 pct yr/yr

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts) TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.8 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June from a year ago. For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)