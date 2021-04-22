RPT-Japan March core CPI falls 0.1% yr/yr

(Repeats to additional alerts)

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.1% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.1% annual fall.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.3% in March from a year ago. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)