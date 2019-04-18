RPT-Japan March core CPI rises 0.8 pct yr/yr

Market News
TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.7 percent annual gain.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in March from a year ago.

