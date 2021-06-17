RPT-Japan May core CPI rises 0.1% year/year

(Repeats to additional alerts)

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.1% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.1% annual gain.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 0.2% in May from a year ago. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)