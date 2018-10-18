RPT-Japan Sept core CPI rises 1.0 pct yr/yr

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts) TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 1.0 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in September from a year ago. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)