June 28, 2018 / 11:44 PM / in 2 hours

RPT-Tokyo June core CPI rises 0.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo
rose 0.7 percent in June from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which
includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared
with economists' median estimate for a 0.6 percent annual rise.
(For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)
