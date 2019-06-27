RPT-Tokyo June core CPI rises 0.9 pct yr/yr

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.9 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan's capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.9 percent annual rise.