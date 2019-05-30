RPT-Tokyo May core CPI rises 1.1 pct yr/yr

Market News
TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 1.1 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 1.2 percent annual rise. (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

