Market News
November 29, 2018 / 11:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Tokyo Nov core CPI rises 1.0 pct yr/yr

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose
1.0 percent in November from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which
includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared
with economists' median estimate for a 1.0 percent annual rise.
    

 (For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984
Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.