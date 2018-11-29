RPT-Tokyo Nov core CPI rises 1.0 pct yr/yr

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts) TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 1.0 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 1.0 percent annual rise. (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984 Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)