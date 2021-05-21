UPDATE 2-Japan's consumer prices extend falls as pandemic hit to demand persists

* April core CPI falls 0.1% yr/yr vs f’cast -0.2%

* Core-core CPI falls 0.2% in April yr/yr

* Cellphone fees plunge a record 26.5% yr/yr in April

* Rebound in energy costs may squeeze corporate margin ahead (Adds details from briefing, analyst quote)

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices slipped 0.1% in April from a year earlier in their ninth straight month of declines, data showed on Friday, a sign weak demand was discouraging firms from passing on rising costs to households.

But the drop was mostly due to a record slump in cellphone fees that more than offset the boost from rising energy prices, a sign higher input costs could squeeze corporate margins.

The data underscores the challenge policymakers face in combating a resurgence in COVID-19 infections without hobbling an economy already lagging other major trading partners emerging from the pandemic-induced slump.

The drop in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes the effect of volatile fresh food costs, was smaller than a median market forecast for a 0.2% fall and followed a 0.1% decrease in March, government data showed.

“Inflation fell in April but that was almost entirely due to a plunge in mobile phone tariffs,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

“Looking past temporary distortions, we think underlying inflation will continue to rise a bit further, though unlike in some other advanced economies.”

Energy prices rose 0.7% in April from a year earlier, marking the first gain since January 2020 due to recent rises in crude oil costs and the base effect of last year’s slump.

The boost was offset by a 26.5% plunge in cellphone charges, which shaved 0.5% point off core CPI, the data showed.

The so-called core-core CPI, which excludes the effect of both volatile fresh food and oil costs, fell 0.2% in April from a year earlier, the data showed.

Japan’s economy shrank in the first quarter and analysts expect any rebound in April-June to be modest as new COVID-19 infections forced the government to re-introduce state of emergency curbs, hurting already weak consumption.

While robust exports have offset some of the weakness in domestic demand, companies’ reluctance to raise wages and pass on higher costs to consumers have kept inflation distant from the Bank of Japan’s 2% target. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)