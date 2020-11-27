Japan to extend compensation scheme for COVID-hit firms that retain jobs

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japan will extend until February next year a subsidy scheme that compensates companies for retaining jobs while temporarily closing business due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Friday.

The scheme was due to expire in December.

Unless there is a sharp increase in job losses, however, the government will gradually phase out add-on payments as a temporary step for COVID-hit firms, the health ministry said in a statement released on Friday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)