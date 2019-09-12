BOJ Kuroda says he exchanged views on economy, markets with PM Abe

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he exchanged views on the economy and financial markets in a routine meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday.

In the meeting, Abe did not make any comment on monetary policy, Kuroda told reporters after the meeting, held at the prime minister’s office.

Asked by reporters about his comment in a media interview last week that deepening negative interest rates was one option, Kuroda said he and Abe did not discuss the issue. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)