Kuroda assures market BOJ won't end ETF buying abruptly

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank will take plenty of time in whittling down its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), if the appropriate time to do so arrives.

Kuroda said the central bank was mindful of the need to ensure its purchases of risky assets like ETFs do not put its balance sheet under excessive risk.

“We will examine specific ways to end our ETF buying when inflation does approach our 2% target,” Kuroda told parliament.

"If we were to exit, we won't do so abruptly. We will (taper) our ETF buying using plenty of time, with a close eye on market developments," he said.