BOJ's Kuroda says stable forex moves desirable

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday it was desirable for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

“Global market developments remain jittery reflecting uncertainty over the outlook. We’ll closely watch global and economic market developments, including those after the U.S. presidential election,” he said in an online meeting with business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)