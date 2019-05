TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank would “swiftly” consider easing monetary policy if the economy lost momentum towards achieving its 2 percent price target.

He also told parliament that a further escalation in the U.S.-China trade friction could inflict significant damage on the global economy by hurting trade activity and business sentiment. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)