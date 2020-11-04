BOJ's Kuroda says no need for policy review, tweak to framework

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he saw no need to change the central bank’s monetary policy framework, or conduct a review similar to those of its U.S. and European peers.

He also told a news conference the BOJ must continue its current policy focusing on easing corporate funding strains and stabilising markets until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)