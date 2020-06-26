BOJ's Kuroda says see no imminent need to lower entire yield curve

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he did not see an immediate need to lower the entire yield curve, stressing that the central bank should instead focus on easing corporate funding strains and stabilising markets.

In an online seminar, Kuroda also said that while capital and liquidity requirements are necessary, those buffers should be utilised “when the extreme need for financing the economy arises.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)