BOJ Kuroda: requested by PM to ensure monetary policy helps meet inflation target

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had asked him to ensure that monetary policy contributed to meeting the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda spoke to reporters after meeting with Abe, Finance Minister Taro Aso and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to mark the start of Kuroda’s second five-year term as BOJ governor.

Aso told reporters the government and BOJ would continue to honour a joint statement that commits the government to ensuring growth and the central bank to achieving price stability.