BOJ's Kuroda warns of heightening global risks

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday warned of heightening global economic uncertainties but stressed that Japan’s recovery had become resilient enough to fend off any external shocks.

“The stock market has been somewhat unstable. The fluctuations are partly attributable to changes in perception of various risks surrounding the global economy,” he said.

“The BOJ will continue to carefully examine global market developments and various risks,” Kuroda said in a speech at an annual meeting of the business lobby Keidanren. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)