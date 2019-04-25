HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda comments at news conference

April 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan told investors for the first time on Thursday it will keep interest rates at super-low levels for at least one more year, seeking to dispel uncertainty over its commitment to ultra-loose policies as the economy comes under fresh pressure.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

ECONOMY, PRICES

“Uncertainties surrounding the economy and prices are high. The economy is maintaining momentum to achieve our price target. But that momentum lacks strength. It will take some more time to achieve our price target.”

“We will adjust monetary policy swiftly if necessary to sustain the economy’s momentum for achieving our price goal.”

ON MODIFIED FORWARD GUIDANCE

“As the scheduled sales tax hike in October was approaching, there were fears that the timeframe of keeping rates low appeared to be shortening... Global economic uncertainties have drawn attention, so we wanted to clarify that we will keep rates low for a very long time.”

“Current very low rates will be maintained at least until the spring of 2020... But the timeframe could be much longer than that. We clarified that when we say ‘for an extended period,’ we are talking about quite a long timeframe.”

ON 2 PERCENT INFLATION TARGET

“It can’t be ruled out that inflation will hit 2 percent sometime during the 12 months of fiscal 2021. But our estimates roughly show that the chance of inflation reaching 2 percent during fiscal 2021 is low.”

“It’s regrettable that inflation has not reached 2 percent for six years.”

“Given uncertainty over the outlook, we have no intention of raising interest rates at least until the spring of 2020.”

“I don’t believe we must review our interest rate targets at all cost straight after the spring of 2020.”

ON FORWARD GUIDANCE

“Our forward guidance is a state-contingent one, and a data-dependent one... There’s a good chance we will keep interest rates very low beyond the spring of 2020. It depends on the data at the time... As for whether we will change the nature of forward guidance, that will depend on conditions at the time.”

“By showing the path of future monetary policy, forward guidance can boost the effect and quality of monetary policy. But it could also constrain the flexibility of monetary policy... That’s why we need to get the right balance... It’s true we strengthened our forward guidance. But it is still data-dependent.”

ON REGIONAL BANKS

“Regional banks are still earning sufficient profits. But if things remain unchanged, we could see some of them face trouble five, 10 years down the road... Regional banks are already making various efforts such as cost cuts. But they need to do more, including merger and consolidations.”

ON THE “MODERN MONETARY THEORY” DEBATED IN THE U.S.

“I don’t think there is enough theoretic background to this idea. But I know all the prominent academics in the United States and Europe say it is an extreme idea. I feel too, that it is an extreme concept.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)