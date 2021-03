TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank had no plan now to start selling its massive holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF).

“We have absolutely no plan to unload our ETF holdings. If we were to do so in the future, we must decide on guidelines at a policy-setting meeting,” Kuroda told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)