April 9, 2018 / 9:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-BOJ Kuroda: requested by PM to ensure monetary policy helps meet inflation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had asked him to ensure that monetary policy contributed to meeting the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda spoke to reporters after meeting with Abe, Finance Minister Taro Aso and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to mark the start of Kuroda’s second five-year term as BOJ governor.

Aso told reporters the government and BOJ would continue to honour a joint statement that commits the government to ensuring growth and the central bank to achieving price stability.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

