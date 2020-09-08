Bonds News
September 8, 2020 / 12:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan August bank loans rise record 6.7% vs year earlier

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, Sept 8 - Japanese bank lending rose a record 6.7% in
August from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday. 
    Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 573.79
trillion yen ($5.4 trillion). 
    The rise in August beat the previous record of a 6.4% gain
in July as lenders continued to boost loans to firms hit by the
coronavirus pandemic. 
    To view the full tables, go to
 here

    ($1 = 106.2800 yen)

 (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below