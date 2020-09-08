Japan August bank loans rise record 6.7% vs year earlier

TOKYO, Sept 8 - Japanese bank lending rose a record 6.7% in August from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday. Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 573.79 trillion yen ($5.4 trillion). The rise in August beat the previous record of a 6.4% gain in July as lenders continued to boost loans to firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic. To view the full tables, go to here ($1 = 106.2800 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tom Hogue)