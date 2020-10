TOKYO, Oct 12 - Japanese bank lending in September rose 6.4% from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 573.74 trillion yen ($5.43 trillion). To view the full tables, go to here ($1 = 105.6300 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)