TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s top currency official on Friday said the government and the Bank of Japan would work as one while watching underlying market moves and the economy.

Kenji Okamura, vice finance minister for international affairs, made the remark after a meeting with senior officials from the BOJ and the financial watchdog in a routine meeting to discuss financial markets, particularly at a time of market strains. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)