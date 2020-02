TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Senior Japanese officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency will meet on Tuesday to exchange views on global financial market conditions, a statement issued by the three agencies said.

The officials, including Japanese top currency diplomat Yoshiki Takeuchi, will hold the meeting from 5:30 p.m. (0830 GMT), they said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)