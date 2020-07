TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF), the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency will meet on Friday from 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) to discuss financial markets, the finance ministry said.

Top currency official Kenji Okamura will brief media after the meeting, it added. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)