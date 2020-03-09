Japanese authorities to discuss financial markets at 0630 GMT

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Senior Japanese officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency will meet on Monday to discuss global financial market conditions, a statement issued by the finance ministry said.

Japan’s top currency diplomat, Yoshiki Takeuchi, is scheduled to speak to media after the meeting which will start at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), the ministry said.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average fell more than 5%, while the yen soared over 3% versus dollar. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)