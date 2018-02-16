Japan's MOF, FSA, BOJ to meet on markets Friday - MOF

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) on Friday to discuss market developments, the MOF said.

Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan’s top currency diplomat, will hold a briefing after the meeting, the MOF said.

The meeting of executives from the three agencies is held once every few months and tends to be set when the yen rises sharply against the dollar. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)