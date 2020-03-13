Market volatility shows investor hopes for more monetary action - Japan MOF official

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Recent volatility in global financial markets despite actions by central banks in the United States and Europe reflects investors’ hopes for more action by authorities, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, the official said the Japanese government would need to closely monitor markets and would consider holding a meeting among his ministry, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency.

On Thursday, financial officials from the Group of Seven nations confirmed they would cooperate closely, the official added. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)