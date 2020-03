TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday the government’s decision to impose a quarantine on visitors from China and South Korea could hurt inbound tourism.

Nishimura, speaking to reporters, also said it was important to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and said he would closely monitor the impact from Japan’s quarantine measures. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)