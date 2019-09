TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news conference on Thursday he thought Japan’s central bank was making appropriate decisions while watching economic conditions.

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday but signalled the chance of expanding stimulus as early as its next policy meeting in October by issuing a stronger warning over the risks threatening the economy. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Jason Neely)