Japan travel campaign has had impact of at least 1 trillion yen, minister says

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy has received a boost of at least 1 trillion yen ($9.66 billion) from a tourism campaign that the government abruptly halted this week, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

“I think the economic impact from ‘Go To Travel’ has been at least 1 trillion yen up until now,” Nishimura, who also oversees coronavirus policies, told reporters, adding that the figure was a rough estimate.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday abruptly halted the subsidy programme over the year-end after the country saw a resurgence in coronavirus infections. ($1 = 103.5400 yen) (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson)