Japan's Nishimura says rising income to underpin consumption

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Tuesday voiced hope that rising household income and a rebound in exports would underpin consumption and prevent capital expenditure from weakening further.

“The economy was in a severe state in April-June because we intentionally halted activity to contain the coronavirus. But it has recently shown signs of picking up,” Nishimura told a briefing after a regular cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)