Healthcare
September 8, 2020 / 1:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Nishimura says rising income to underpin consumption

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Tuesday voiced hope that rising household income and a rebound in exports would underpin consumption and prevent capital expenditure from weakening further.

“The economy was in a severe state in April-June because we intentionally halted activity to contain the coronavirus. But it has recently shown signs of picking up,” Nishimura told a briefing after a regular cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below