Japan April core machinery orders fall 12.0% month/month

    TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
fell 12.0% in April from the previous month, government data
showed on Wednesday.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with the median estimate of an 8.6%
drop in a Reuters poll of economists.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity, dropped 17.7% in April, versus a
14.0% decline seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data
showed.
    To view the full table, please go to the website of the
Cabinet Office at:
