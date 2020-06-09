Japan April core machinery orders fall 12.0% month/month

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 12.0% in April from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of an 8.6% drop in a Reuters poll of economists. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, dropped 17.7% in April, versus a 14.0% decline seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed. To view the full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)