FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 10, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Japan April core machinery orders rise 10.1 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose 10.1 percent in April from the previous month, reversing
the prior month's decline in a sign of a recovery in capital
spending, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure in the coming
six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate
for a 2.8 percent increase in a Reuters poll.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those for ships and from electric power utilities, grew 9.6
percent in April, versus an estimated 3.9 percent rise.
    For more background, please see this PREVIEW             
    To view full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office:
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.