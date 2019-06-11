Market News
Japan April core machinery orders rise 5.2% month/month -govt

    TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose 5.2% in April from the previous month, up for a third
straight month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign
business spending remains resilient despite a simmering trade
war and global slowdown.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists median estimate of a
0.8% decline in a Reuters poll.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity utilities, rose 2.5% in April,
versus a 5.3% drop seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data
showed. 
