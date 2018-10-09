Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 6.8 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 6.8 percent in August from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign capital expenditure will continue to grow. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure, jumped 12.6 percent. For background, please access this PREVIEW To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)