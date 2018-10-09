FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 6.8 pct mth/mth

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
6.8 percent in August from the previous month, government data
showed on Wednesday, in a sign capital expenditure will continue
to grow. 
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure,
jumped 12.6 percent.
    For background, please access this PREVIEW             
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here

 (Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
