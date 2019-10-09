Japan August core machinery orders fall 2.4% mth/mth -govt

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders fell 2.4% month-on-month in August, roughly in line with expectations, government data showed on Thursday.

The drop in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 2.5% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, slid 14.5% in August, versus a 10.8% drop seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

