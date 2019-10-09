Market News
October 9, 2019 / 11:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan August core machinery orders fall 2.4% mth/mth -govt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders fell 2.4% month-on-month in August, roughly in line with expectations, government data showed on Thursday.

The drop in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 2.5% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, slid 14.5% in August, versus a 10.8% drop seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

here here

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below