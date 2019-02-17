Market News
Japan Dec core machinery orders down 0.1 pct month/month

    TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
0.1 percent in December from the previous month, government data
showed on Monday.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming
six to nine months, was less than the median estimate for a 1.1
percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.      
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast
that core orders, which exclude those of ships and from electric
power utilities, will fall 1.8 percent in January-March after
declining 4.2 percent in October-December.
 (Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
