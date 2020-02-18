Japan Dec core machinery orders fall 12.5% mth/mth - govt

Market News
TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders fell 12.5% in December from the previous month, dropping more than expected, government data showed on Wednesday.

The month-on-month fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 9.0% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will fall 5.2% in January-March, after declining 2.1% in the previous quarter.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, slipped 3.5% in December, versus a 1.3% drop seen by economists.

